Scenes From Tropical Storm Eta On Social Media Across Tampa Bay - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Scenes From Tropical Storm Eta On Social Media Across Tampa Bay

Sarasota Police Department / Twitter

The greater Tampa Bay region went from a sense of calm to great concern in a matter of hours as the track of Tropical Storm Eta shifted sharply to the east on Tuesday night.

What appeared to be a storm that would be of minimal concern to the area — with just a few rain bands and gusty winds — turned into a full-fledged tropical storm hugging Florida’s West Coast as it inched its way closer to the region throughout Wednesday.

For nearly two days, the focus of coverage on the Weather Channel was squarely on the greater Tampa Bay region:

There was the relative calm before the storm earlier on Wednesday:

Then the winds started to pick up, bringing heavy rains and kicking up the surf across the region:

And this led to flooded streets and debris on area roadways:

And reports of damage:

Despite it all, some people managed to keep their senses of humor as they awaited the worst that was yet to come: