Schools Closing Across Tampa Bay Area As Eta Approaches Florida's West Coast - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Schools Closing Across Tampa Bay Area As Eta Approaches Florida’s West Coast

NOAA

Schools across the greater Tampa Bay region have announced early releases and school closings as Hurricane Eta approaches Florida’s West Coast.

Here’s a summary of the closings, as provided by school districts across the region (this list will be updated):

Hillsborough – All schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday so some of the school building can be used as hurricane shelters. All students will transition to remote learning on those days.

Pinellas – All Pinellas County schools will have early dismissal on Wednesday and will be closed on Thursday. High schools will close at 10 a.m., elementary schools at 11 a.m., and middle schools at noon.

Pasco – Schools will dismiss early on Wednesday and will be closed on Thursday. Schools that normally release during the 2 p.m. hour (most high schools) will dismiss at 11 a.m.; schools that normally release during the 3 p.m. hour (most middle schools) will dismiss at noon; and schools that normally release during the 4 p.m. hour (most elementary schools) will dismiss at 2 p.m. All district offices will be closed on Thursday.

Hernando – Schools and district offices will be closed on Thursday.

Sarasota – All traditional public schools will dismiss two hours early on Wednesday and close on Thursday. All after-school activities, including after-care, are cancelled.

Manatee – Students will shift to e-learning the rest of the week. Manatee High School and Mills Elementary schools will open as shelters Wednesday by noon at limited capacity to those who cannot stay with friends, family or others.

Hardee – Schools will close two hours early on Wednesday. A decision on whether to close schools on Thursday will be made Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

Polk – Schools will be closed on Thursday.

Citrus – Schools will be closed on Thursday, and students will shift to e-learning.

Highlands – No updates at this time

DeSoto – No updates at this time