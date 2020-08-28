Schools Will Open Monday, Hillsborough School Board Decides in 5-2 Vote - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Schools Will Open Monday, Hillsborough School Board Decides in 5-2 Vote

The school board of the nation’s seventh largest district voted to press on with plans to open brick-and-mortar schools Aug. 31, reversing course on a plan it adopted earlier this month to delay reopening by four weeks due to coronavirus concerns.

An emergency meeting early Friday was called after a legal window opened for the board to go back to its Aug. 6 decision to postpone school reopening, after a Leon County judge ruled in favor of a teachers’ union in a lawsuit, then lifted an automatic stay pending appeal.

During about two hours of discussion at the board meeting, concerns were raised about the chaos of changing course just days before school would start, the desire of about half of parents to send their children to school, and statements about declining COVID-19 cases in the county.

The board voted 5-2 to rescind its earlier recommendation to delay the opening of school buildings, meaning that in-person classes will proceed on Monday.

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSF for updates.