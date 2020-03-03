Second Coronavirus Case Confirmed In Hillsborough, Third In Florida - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Second Coronavirus Case Confirmed In Hillsborough, Third In Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis confirms two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 during a news conference on Monday. DAYLINA MILLER/WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA

A second presumptive positive case of COVID-19 has been reported in Hillsborough County.

Governor Ron DeSantis on Tuesday said that the sister of the first Hillsborough patient has tested positive for COVID-19.

That brings Florida’s total to three cases. A 60-year-old man in Manatee county also tested positive for the virus. It is not known how he contracted the virus.

The first Hillsborough patient is a 20-year-old woman. She and her sister had recently traveled to Italy, one of the countries that has widespread transmission of the virus, DeSantis said.

During a Monday news conference, DeSantis said officials had been monitoring the woman’s roommate.

“The young woman who came back from Italy did have a roommate who is now under self isolation,” DeSantis said. “We anticipate that that is somebody that was probably exposed.”

The sister’s case is still being called a presumptive positive diagnosis, meaning the results were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation. The patients were isolated and were being cared for, according to the Florida Department of Health.

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSF for updates.