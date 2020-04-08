Second Juvenile Justice Worker Tests Positive - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Second Juvenile Justice Worker Tests Positive

istock

A worker at a Clearwater juvenile-detention facility has tested positive for COVID-19, the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice announced Tuesday.

The employee of the Pinellas Regional Juvenile Detention Center is the second juvenile-facility worker to test positive for the highly contagious disease.

The other worker is employed by the Broward Youth Treatment Center in Pembroke Pines, officials confirmed last month.

State officials said they will not specify the employees’ job duties, gender or age to protect personal health information.

No youths inside the two facilities have tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from the department.

The release said youth are “continuously being monitored and screened for symptoms and if a youth becomes symptomatic, he or she is isolated from other youth and the facility’s designated health authority is contacted.”

Pinellas County, the site of the 100-bed juvenile facility where the latest worker tested positive, had 387 cases as of Tuesday morning.