Seminole County Has First Coronavirus Case As State Total Climbs - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Seminole County Has First Coronavirus Case As State Total Climbs

Florida health officials say the latest case is a 68-year-old Semiole County man. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention

Another case of COVID-19 has been added to Florida’s total.

Florida Department of Health officials say the latest case is a 68-year-old Seminole County man. He’s the first person there to test positive.

His case is related to a cruise and tour in Egypt in February and March. Eleven other Florida cases have been connected to a Nile River cruise.

That brings the number of Florida residents who have tested positive to 27.

Another five Floridians have tested positive and are being quarantined elsewhere. Three non-Florida residents visiting the state have tested positive and are being quarantined here.

Two people have died.

So far, 301 people in Florida who were tested for the disease had negative results. There were 147 pending tests and 476 people were being monitored for the disease.