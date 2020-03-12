 Senator Rick Scott Under Self-Quarantine After Monday Meeting - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Senator Rick Scott Under Self-Quarantine After Monday Meeting

Vanessa Henry
March 12, 2020 07:02 PM

After a meeting Monday in Miami with President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro, Senator Rick Scott has decided to self-quarantine.

He was alerted by the Brazilian Embassy Thursday that one of the president’s members had tested positive for coronavirus.

Scott has joined a list of U.S. government officials who are under self-quarantine, including Senator Ted Cruz, and representatives Paul Gosar, Doug Collins, Matt Gaetz, and Mark Meadows.

He tells Spectrum Bay News 9 that he currently has no symptoms. He believes he did not directly interact with the infected person. However, he chose to keep away from the public.

“What physicians have told me…I’m not high-risk of getting anything,” said Scott. “I don’t have any symptoms, but they said you’re better off to be quarantined.”

He said part of why people are self-quarantining and reacting to coronavirus is because of the unknown.

Even under quarantine, Scott plans to continue working on legislation. His offices will still be fully operational.

“I’m fine…I’m more worried about making sure that we have the right response,” said Scott. “Let’s figure out how to keep people safe and to do that we got to keep people informed.”

