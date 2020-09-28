 Send Us Your Questions About Mail-In Ballots - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Send Us Your Questions About Mail-In Ballots

September 28, 2020 05:58 AM
Millions of Floridians have requested Vote By Mail ballots for November’s General Election, and they’re arriving in mailboxes now.

What questions or comments do you have? Join WUSF and WMFE for a Facebook Live conversation Thursday night at 7 where we will answer your questions about making sure your ballot counts.

It’s part of “The State We’re In,” our Facebook page where we help get you answers about the election and other issues.

