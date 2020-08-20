 Send Your Questions About School Campus Safety - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

Send Your Questions About School Campus Safety

Dinorah Prevost
August 20, 2020 04:14 PM
CARL LISCIANDRELLO/WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA

Florida Matters wants to hear from you. 

Most Tampa Bay-area schools and colleges are welcoming students back for a new year amid the coronavirus pandemic. And some are attending brick-and-mortar classrooms. What questions do YOU have about the safety for students and staff meeting in-person? 

Host Bradley George will ask your questions to WUSF education reporter Kerry Sheridan during our episode that airs on Tuesday, Aug. 25. Please reply to the survey below before Monday, Aug. 24 at 9 a.m.

Loading…

BayCare
Ultimate Medical Academy



Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

Florida Coronavirus Test Positivity Rate Continues To Decline


Read more

Moffitt Cancer Center Names Immunotherapy Specialist As New CEO


Read more

Latest Tropical Depression Could Affect Florida Early Next Week


Read more