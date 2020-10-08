Server Configuration Caused Florida Voter Registration Website Crash - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Server Configuration Caused Florida Voter Registration Website Crash

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF STATE

Florida’s chief information officer is blaming misconfigured computer servers for the crash of the state’s voter registration system.

Chief Information Officer James Grant told The Associated Press Wednesday that no one meant to deny people the right to vote, but he says the servers had been configured in a way that reduced the system’s capacity “to a fraction of a fraction of what it was capable of.”

The system overloaded and crashed as more than a million attempts an hour were made to register just before the deadline.

Gov. Ron DeSantis allowed seven more hours of registration Tuesday. Voter advocates want a judge to give people more time.