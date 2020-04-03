Settlement Reached In Florida Dispute Over College Voting - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Settlement Reached In Florida Dispute Over College Voting

The settlement allows for early voting on college campuses in Florida. CARL LISCIANDRELLO/WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA

Voter rights advocates are declaring victory after Florida officials agreed to allow early voting sites back on college campuses.

A settlement announced Friday prompted the voting rights group to withdraw legal challenges filed in federal court last year that accused the Secretary of State’s Office of attempting to stifle turnout among young voters.

Under the settlement, local elections officials can consider student unions on college campuses and loosens restrictions of parking requirements.

State officials had previously suggested that restrictive parking restrictions on college campuses made them unsuitable for polling sites.