Several Road Projects Across Tampa Bay To Be Accelerated Due To Light Traffic - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Several road projects in the Tampa Bay area and across the state have been accelerated as traffic continues to be light due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The projects include a diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 75 and State Road 56 in Pasco County.
Officials with the Florida Department of Transportation estimate the acceleration of 40 transportation projects will provide jobs and save at least 650 total contract days.
“FDOT is proud to continue implementing Governor (Ron) DeSantis’ forward-thinking directive to accelerate crucial transportation projects and more swiftly enhance the state’s overall transportation system,” Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin J. Thibault said in a statement.
“The transportation industry is vital to our economy and is essential as we move forward to re-open Florida. We will continue to accelerate projects as much as possible, while also incorporating the CDC’s safety and sanitation guidelines.”
Many of the projects involve repaving and improved intersection lightning, according to FDOT.
Here is a list of the projects across Tampa Bay:
Hillsborough County
Pinellas County
Pasco County
Manatee County
Polk County
Citrus County
Last month, DeSantis announced work on the Howard Frankland Bridge expansion will be accelerated by four weeks. That $814 million project calls for a new eight-lane Howard Frankland Bridge that will be used as a partial expansion of the old one.
