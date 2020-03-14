Several Tampa Museums Closing As A Coronavirus Precaution - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Several Tampa Museums Closing As A Coronavirus Precaution

The Florida Aquarium, and several Tampa museums, are closing as a coronavirus precaution. DAYLINA MILLER/WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA

Several Tampa museums and attractions will be closed through next weekend in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a release, the following sites will be closed to the public:

Glazer Children’s Museum

Tampa Museum of Art

Museum of Science and Industry

Henry B. Plant Museum

Florida Aquarium

According to the release, the locations have had no known contact with COVID-19, and they voluntarily decided to close out of caution.

Staff members will be paid during the closings, the release said.

“We as museum boards are taking the necessary precautions we need to keep our community safe and keep our citizens healthy. We deeply care for the families we serve, who remain our top priority as a member of the arts community,” said Hillsborough County Commissioner Sandy Murman, the current chair of the board at The Glazer Children’s Museum and a trustee for The Florida Aquarium and The Tampa Museum of Art.