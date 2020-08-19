Severe Weather Damages Buildings, Power Lines In Deland - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Severe Weather Damages Buildings, Power Lines In Deland

Storms damaged buildings, power lines and cars in Deland on Tuesday afternoon, with weather officials trying to confirm a possible tornado.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service told news outlets that it wasn’t immediately clear whether a tornado had touched down in DeLand.

Forecasters said they detected what looked like a tornado on the radar, but they would survey the area Wednesday to confirm it.

A tornado warning was issued around 4 p.m. Tuesday, and residents were urged to take shelter immediately.

No injuries were reported as of Tuesday night.