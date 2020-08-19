Severe Weather Damages Buildings, Power Lines In Deland - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Hillsborough Waits For Ruling On Transportation Tax
Storms damaged buildings, power lines and cars in Deland on Tuesday afternoon, with weather officials trying to confirm a possible tornado.
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service told news outlets that it wasn’t immediately clear whether a tornado had touched down in DeLand.
Forecasters said they detected what looked like a tornado on the radar, but they would survey the area Wednesday to confirm it.
A tornado warning was issued around 4 p.m. Tuesday, and residents were urged to take shelter immediately.
No injuries were reported as of Tuesday night.