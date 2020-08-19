 Severe Weather Damages Buildings, Power Lines In Deland - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Severe Weather Damages Buildings, Power Lines In Deland

Associated Press
August 19, 2020 07:40 AM
Storms damaged buildings, power lines and cars in Deland on Tuesday afternoon, with weather officials trying to confirm a possible tornado.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service told news outlets that it wasn’t immediately clear whether a tornado had touched down in DeLand.

Forecasters said they detected what looked like a tornado on the radar, but they would survey the area Wednesday to confirm it.

A tornado warning was issued around 4 p.m. Tuesday, and residents were urged to take shelter immediately.

No injuries were reported as of Tuesday night.

