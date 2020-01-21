Shelters Open For Tuesday Cold Front - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Shelters Open For Tuesday Cold Front

A wind chill advisory is in effect for the entire Tampa Bay area, and a freeze warning is up for most of the area, as temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid 30s tonight into Wednesday morning.

As a result, cold weather shelters are set to open in a number of places.

The National Weather Service says wind chills are expected to drop to as low as 20 to 25 degrees in northern locations and 25 to 30 degrees for central and southern locations. The advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Widespread freezing temperatures are predicted for most of the Nature Coast tonight through early tomorrow morning. A Freeze Warning has been issued for Citrus, Hernando and inland Pasco County from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday. Low temperatures will be in the mid 20s to low 30s.

Hillsborough County

Hyde Park United Methodist Church, 500 W. Platt St. in Tampa

Opens at 6 p.m. for adults

Phone: (813) 347-8333

Amazing Love Ministries, 3304 E. Columbus Drive in Tampa

Opens at 6 p.m. for adults

Salvation Army, 1514 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa

Opens at 6 p.m. for adults

Phone: (813) 226-0055

Jackson Springs Recreation Center, 8620 Jackson Springs Road in Town ‘N Country

Opens at 6 p.m. for adults and their pets

Phone: (813) 554-5004

Wimauma Senior Center, 5714 North St. in Wimauma

Opens at 6 p.m. for adults

Phone: (813) 671-7672

Metropolitan Ministries, 2106 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa

This location is where families go for motel vouchers before 5 p.m.

After-hours phone: (813) 209-1077

Pinellas County

Most Pinellas County shelters will open between 6 and 6:30 p.m except for Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 110 S. Ft. Harrison Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33756, which open at 5 p.m. Call (727) 446-3001 for more information.

St. Petersburg:

Northwest Presbyterian Church, 6330 54th Avenue N., St. Petersburg, FL 33706

Phone number: (727) 544-4551

The Turning Point, 1810 5th Avenue N., St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Phone number: (727) 823-7811.

Salvation Army 1400 4th Street S., St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Phone number: (727) 822-4954.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 401 5th Street N., St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Phone Number: (727) 822-3307

Pinellas Park:

Boy and Girls Club of the Suncoast in Pinellas Park, 7709 61st Street N., Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Phone number: (727) 547-5437

Tarpon Springs Boys and Girls Club of Tarpon Springs, 111 W. Lime Street, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Phone number: (727) 937-6837

Hernando County

Men’s Shelter, 1090 Mondon Hill Road Brooksville

Phone Number: (352) 799-2912 ext.103

Women’s Shelter Mary’s House’, 1163 Howell Avenue Brooksville

Phone: (352) 799-2912 ext.109

Pasco County

Pasco County is coordinating with The United Way and faith-based organizations to ensure shelter for anyone who needs a warm place to spend the night Tuesday into Wednesday.

All individuals or families seeking shelter from the cold are asked to call the United Way at 2-1-1.

West Pasco

Open today at 6 p.m. and will close Wednesday at 7 a.m.

Families Only: call The United Way at 2-1-1

Individuals: call Joining Hands Mission at 727.215.8084

East Pasco

Will open at 8 p.m. and will close Wednesday at 6 a.m.

Call Samaritan Project of Zephyrhills at 813.810.8670 before midnight.

(Limited service; no pets.)

Manatee County

View a map of emergency shelter locations or shelter listing at https://www.mymanatee.org/departments/public_safety/emergency_management/emergency_shelters