Shelters Open For Tuesday Cold Front - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

A wind chill advisory is in effect for the entire Tampa Bay area, and a freeze warning is up for most of the area, as temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid 30s tonight into Wednesday morning.
As a result, cold weather shelters are set to open in a number of places.
The National Weather Service says wind chills are expected to drop to as low as 20 to 25 degrees in northern locations and 25 to 30 degrees for central and southern locations. The advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Widespread freezing temperatures are predicted for most of the Nature Coast tonight through early tomorrow morning. A Freeze Warning has been issued for Citrus, Hernando and inland Pasco County from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday. Low temperatures will be in the mid 20s to low 30s.
Hillsborough County
Hyde Park United Methodist Church, 500 W. Platt St. in Tampa
Opens at 6 p.m. for adults
Phone: (813) 347-8333
Amazing Love Ministries, 3304 E. Columbus Drive in Tampa
Opens at 6 p.m. for adults
Salvation Army, 1514 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa
Opens at 6 p.m. for adults
Phone: (813) 226-0055
Jackson Springs Recreation Center, 8620 Jackson Springs Road in Town ‘N Country
Opens at 6 p.m. for adults and their pets
Phone: (813) 554-5004
Wimauma Senior Center, 5714 North St. in Wimauma
Opens at 6 p.m. for adults
Phone: (813) 671-7672
Metropolitan Ministries, 2106 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa
This location is where families go for motel vouchers before 5 p.m.
After-hours phone: (813) 209-1077
Pinellas County
Most Pinellas County shelters will open between 6 and 6:30 p.m except for Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 110 S. Ft. Harrison Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33756, which open at 5 p.m. Call (727) 446-3001 for more information.
St. Petersburg:
Northwest Presbyterian Church, 6330 54th Avenue N., St. Petersburg, FL 33706
Phone number: (727) 544-4551
The Turning Point, 1810 5th Avenue N., St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Phone number: (727) 823-7811.
Salvation Army 1400 4th Street S., St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Phone number: (727) 822-4954.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 401 5th Street N., St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone Number: (727) 822-3307
Pinellas Park:
Boy and Girls Club of the Suncoast in Pinellas Park, 7709 61st Street N., Pinellas Park, FL 33781
Phone number: (727) 547-5437
Tarpon Springs Boys and Girls Club of Tarpon Springs, 111 W. Lime Street, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Phone number: (727) 937-6837
Hernando County
Men’s Shelter, 1090 Mondon Hill Road Brooksville
Phone Number: (352) 799-2912 ext.103
Women’s Shelter Mary’s House’, 1163 Howell Avenue Brooksville
Phone: (352) 799-2912 ext.109
Pasco County
Pasco County is coordinating with The United Way and faith-based organizations to ensure shelter for anyone who needs a warm place to spend the night Tuesday into Wednesday.
All individuals or families seeking shelter from the cold are asked to call the United Way at 2-1-1.
West Pasco
Open today at 6 p.m. and will close Wednesday at 7 a.m.
Families Only: call The United Way at 2-1-1
Individuals: call Joining Hands Mission at 727.215.8084
East Pasco
Will open at 8 p.m. and will close Wednesday at 6 a.m.
Call Samaritan Project of Zephyrhills at 813.810.8670 before midnight.
(Limited service; no pets.)
Manatee County
View a map of emergency shelter locations or shelter listing at https://www.mymanatee.org/departments/public_safety/emergency_management/emergency_shelters