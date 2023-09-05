Florida Matters
Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.
Florida Matters tackles tough issues, highlights little-known stories from our part of the world, and provides a greater perspective of what it means to live in the Sunshine State. Join us each week as we journey across the state to explore the issues important to Floridians and cover the challenges facing our community and our state. Listen to the show on WUSF 89.7 Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.
Contact Florida Matters at floridamatters@wusf.org
Halloween has become one of the biggest single-day holidays of the year. Amid other festive fall celebrations, Halloween is a chance to get spooky, scary, and maybe a little weird.
Debates over parental rights, school choice and what should be taught in public schools have embroiled state lawmakers and local school districts.
Florida’s economy is booming, and Hispanic-owned businesses are contributing to that growth.
More than half of the Florida Wildlife Corridor's 18 million acres is protected conservation land. But that leaves a lot of land vulnerable to development.
Florida Matters revisits parts of the greater Tampa Bay region that are still rebuilding one year after Hurricane Ian, and explores the storm's mental and physical toll.
As the Rays seal the deal on a new stadium and head to the MLB playoffs, and the Bucs start their season in winning form, could our region be 'Champa Bay' once more?
Nearly 200 miles from where Hurricane Idalia made landfall, the beaches experienced some of the worst erosion seen in decades.
With a diverse and growing population, that state's politics are more nuanced than election results might suggest.
They also discussed what Hurricane Ian taught us, especially about storm surge.
Our soaring economy may be leaving some Floridians behind.