Florida Matters
Florida Matters

Florida Matters: Saying Goodbye To 'The Greatest Show On Earth'

By Stephanie Colombini,
Carson Cooper, Quincy Walters
Published February 8, 2017 at 9:14 AM EST
1 of 17
Click on the photo to view the full slideshow.
Stephanie Colombini/WUSF
2 of 17
Former Ringling sideshow manager Ward Hall reflects at the International Independent Showmen's Museum in Dec. 2015
Quincy Walters/WUSF
3 of 17
Just before their final shows in Tampa, cast members with Ringling's Circus Xtreme visited students at the Straz Center's Patel Conservatory.
Stephanie Colombini/WUSF
4 of 17
“Ladies and gentlemen, children of all ages, welcome to the Greatest Show On Earth!” Kristen Michelle Wilson says uttering those iconic words has been the biggest thrill of her life. She’s Ringling's first female ringmaster, and also it's last. ";s:3:
Stephanie Colombini/WUSF
5 of 17
Ivan Skinfill has dreamed of being a Ringling clown since he was 18 living in Mexico. He thinks he'll try working in another country after Ringling closes - anywhere he can make somebody smile.
Stephanie Colombini/WUSF
6 of 17
Ivan Skinfill clowned around with the audience, inviting one boy up to twirl a bowler hat on his fingertip.
Stephanie Colombini/WUSF
7 of 17
Matthew Lish is just a few months into his career with Ringling. He says he feels it's a special honor to be one of the last clowns to ever perform with Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.
Stephanie Colombini/WUSF
8 of 17
The clown Matthew Lish played catch with an audience member while bouncing on a pogo stick.
Stephanie Colombini/WUSF
9 of 17
Juggler Victoria Zsilak is a third generation circus performer. Her mom and dad met at Ringling in the '60's. Zsilak followed in her parents footsteps, found her husband at Ringling and raised her son Richard Labadi to juggle alongside her.
Stephanie Colombini/WUSF
10 of 17
The mother-son juggling duo, Victoria Zsilak and Richard Labadi, amazed the audience with their skills.
Stephanie Colombini/WUSF
11 of 17
Juggler Victoria Zsilak says the final tour is a bittersweet time, but says performers are giving 110% for the crowds. As for the future, she's pragmatic. She and her son plan to find work with another circus or entertainment company.
Stephanie Colombini/WUSF
12 of 17
Thousands flocked to Tampa's Amalie Arena for each of Ringling's last eight shows in Florida.
Stephanie Colombini/WUSF
13 of 17
Programs for the final performance of Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus in Florida were selling quickly.
Stephanie Colombini/WUSF
14 of 17
Ally Laliotis went to Ringling's last performance in Tampa sporting a multi-colored top hat she got as a souvenir when she went to the circus as a young girl.
Stephanie Colombini/WUSF
15 of 17
Ringling may have retired its elephants last year, but it still features wild animals in its shows. Protesters with Florida Voices for Animals demonstrated outside Ringling's last shows in Tampa, demanding these animals go to acredited santuaries.
16 of 17
Protestors with Florida Voices for Animals say some circus goers heading to Amalie Arena were angry with them for closing the circus. They say their goal was to get animals out of the circus, not to put humans out of work.
Stephanie Colombini/WUSF
17 of 17
Florida Matters host Carson Cooper sat down with Rodney Kite-Powell with the Tampa Bay History Center and Janelle Irwin with the Tampa Bay Business Journal to talk about the end of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.
Stephanie Colombini/WUSF

After 146 years as the "Greatest Show on Earth," the owners of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus have decided to take the tent down.

This week on Florida Matters we’re exploring the history of the circus, its local ties and the economics of the decision to close.

Florida Matters’ Stephanie Colombini talks with performers, fans and animal rights activists who were in Tampa for Ringling’s last showsin the Sunshine State.

The circus has a colorful past full of performers who worked under the big top. Many of them call Gibsonton home in Hillsborough County. Florida Matters’ Quincy Walters visits their community along U.S. 41.

The show also features a discussion with our guests:

Credit Janelle Irwin

Janelle Irwin, Reporter with the Tampa Bay Business Journal

Credit Rodney Kite-Powell

Rodney Kite-Powell, Director of the Touchton Map Library and the Saunders Foundation Curator of History at the Tampa Bay History Center

 

What will you miss most about the circus? Or are you pleased to see it go? Share your thoughts and memories with us on our Facebook page.

For more on the history of the circus click here. For local circus attractions, check out the Ringling Circus Museum and Circus Arts Conservatory in Sarasota, or the International Independent Showmen's Museum in Gibsonton.

Florida Matters Ringling Bros.circusRingling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus
Stephanie Colombini
I cover health care for WUSF and the statewide journalism collaborative Health News Florida. I’m passionate about highlighting community efforts to improve the quality of care in our state and make it more accessible to all Floridians. I’m also committed to holding those in power accountable when they fail to prioritize the health needs of the people they serve.
Carson Cooper
Carson Cooper has become a favorite of WUSF listeners as the host of "Morning Edition" on WUSF 89.7 since he took the job in 2000. Carson has worked in Tampa Bay radio for three decades.
Quincy Walters
Quincy J. Walters is a junior at USF, majoring in English with a concentration in creative writing. His interest in journalism spurred from the desire to convey compelling narratives. He has written for USF’s student paper, The Oracle and is currently the videographer for Creative Pinellas. If he’s not listening to NPR, he’s probably listening to Randy Newman.
