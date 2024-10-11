© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
LIVE BLOG: Updates on Hurricane Milton
Florida Matters
Florida Matters

Taking stock of the damage after Hurricane Milton

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn Doctor
Published October 11, 2024 at 5:13 PM EDT
A broken stop sign and fallen street sign sits on the side of a road with a high rise building and two rows of palm trees behind
Mary Shedden
/
WUSF
A stop sign toppled by Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg

People had barely even begun picking up their lives after Hurricane Helene two weeks ago when Milton hit the Gulf Coast.

A day after Hurricane Milton slammed into the Gulf Coast, Florida Matters heard from people across the greater Tampa Bay region about the storm's impact and the recovery ahead.

Milton made landfall Wednesday night as a Category 3 hurricane near Siesta Key, just south of Sarasota, with dangerous storm surge, damaging wind and flooding rain. Millions across the state were still without power as first responders continued to rescue people stranded by floodwaters and assess the damage.

For many, Hurricane Milton is a life-changing event, and Florida Matters opened the phones to hear people share their experiences of the storm and ask questions about what's next for recovery and restoration from our panel of reporters and expert guests.

Among the voices you'll hear are WUSF reporters Stephanie Colombini, Kerry Sheridan, and Gabriella Paul, former FEMA director Craig Fugate, chair of the University of South Florida's Psychology Department, Dr. Judith Bryant, Axios senior climate change reporter Andrew Freedman, University of South Florida College of Public Health instructor in Global Disaster Management, Humanitarian Relief and Homeland Security Elizabeth Dunn, former state senator Jeff Brandes, and Pinellas County Public Information Manager David Connor.

Tags
Florida Matters Hurricane Milton2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF’s weekly public affairs show Florida Matters, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor