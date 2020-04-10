Small Businesses Offered Government Grants, Loans To Help Them Survive COVID-19 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Is In A ‘Moderate’ Drought. Rain Next Week Should Bring Some Relief
Small businesses that have been forced to close because of COVID-19 are getting some relief. Many Tampa Bay cities and counties are helping lend a financial hand.
St. Petersburg is starting its Fighting Chance Fund, offering emergency grants for nearly 1,000 restaurants, bars and service businesses. Applicants must meet these criteria:
Tarpon Springs is also offering grants. In order to be eligible, businesses must meet the following criteria:
Sarasota County Commissioners voted this week use more than $4 million in Economic Development Corporation funds for small businesses. It would offer loans of up to $25,000 each, which would be both interest and payment free for the first year and then repaid at an interest rate of 3.5% over the next three years.
Small businesses owners in operation with a county business license for at least three years, who have also applied for relief through the federal Paycheck Protection Program, would be eligible.
And Tampa spokeswoman Ashley Bauman says they’re readying a similar program that will announced next week to offer either loans or grants for small businesses.