Small Businesses Offered Government Grants, Loans To Help Them Survive COVID-19 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Small Businesses Offered Government Grants, Loans To Help Them Survive COVID-19

Small businesses that have been forced to close because of COVID-19 are getting some relief. Many Tampa Bay cities and counties are helping lend a financial hand.

St. Petersburg is starting its Fighting Chance Fund, offering emergency grants for nearly 1,000 restaurants, bars and service businesses. Applicants must meet these criteria:

Local owned and independently operated

Physically established in the city of St. Petersburg

Must be at least 50% locally owned by residents of St. Petersburg

Must be operating within the defined impacted eligible industries*

Have 25 employees or fewer

Affirm a loss of revenue due to COVID-19

Must be able to demonstrate working capital for business operations as of February 28

Tarpon Springs is also offering grants. In order to be eligible, businesses must meet the following criteria:

Be directly impacted by the public health requirements of COVID-19

Principal place of business must be within the incorporated city limits

Have 50 or fewer employees prior to March 1, 2020

Must demonstrate a loss in revenue and be in need of working capital to continue operations.

Business mush have no outstanding code enforcement fines and must have a current business tax license

Sarasota County Commissioners voted this week use more than $4 million in Economic Development Corporation funds for small businesses. It would offer loans of up to $25,000 each, which would be both interest and payment free for the first year and then repaid at an interest rate of 3.5% over the next three years.

Small businesses owners in operation with a county business license for at least three years, who have also applied for relief through the federal Paycheck Protection Program, would be eligible.

And Tampa spokeswoman Ashley Bauman says they’re readying a similar program that will announced next week to offer either loans or grants for small businesses.