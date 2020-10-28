Snell Stars, But Rays Eliminated From World Series In 3-1 Loss To Dodgers - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Snell Stars, But Rays Eliminated From World Series In 3-1 Loss To Dodgers

Tampa Bay Rays/Twitter

The Tampa Bay Rays’ season ended in disappointing fashion Tuesday night in a 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the World Series in Arlington, Texas.

Manager Kevin Cash is facing some criticism after he decided to pull starter Blake Snell in the sixth inning.

Snell had just given up a single to Austin Barnes — one of two allowed all game — and struck out nine on 73 pitches when he was replaced by Nick Anderson.

Anderson gave up a double to Mookie Betts, and surrendered the lead on a wild pitch, scoring Barnes. The Dodgers scored another run on a fielder’s choice by series MVP Corey Seager.

Cash defended his decision after the game.

“Yeah, I guess I’ll regret it because it didn’t work out, but the thought process was right,” Cash said. “Every decision that’s made, that end result has a pretty weighing factor in how you feel about it.”

The Rays were making their first World Series appearance since 2008. The Dodgers won their first Series championship since 1988.

The Rays’ only run came on a leadoff home run by Randy Arozarena, who extended his big-league record with his 10th postseason homer.

Arozarena batted .364 (8 for 22) with three homers and four RBIs in the Fall Classic, but it wasn’t enough.

The rookie outfielder also set a major league record with 29 hits and 64 total bases for the postseason. One year ago, Arozarena was coming off his first stint in the majors with St. Louis.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.