Sobering Milestone: Global Coronavirus Deaths Near 1 Million - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Sobering Milestone: Global Coronavirus Deaths Near 1 Million

Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

The world is nearing a million deaths from COVID-19 — with almost every nation having lost people to the disease. And in the five countries hit badly by the pandemic, the trend remains worrisome.

As of Monday morning, the number of deaths was just over 998,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine dashboard.

NPR global health correspondent Nurith Aizenman discusses the global rise in this interview.