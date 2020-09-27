Some Fans Will Be Allowed Into Bucs Games Starting Oct. 4 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Some Fans Will Be Allowed Into Bucs Games Starting Oct. 4

Carl Lisciandrello WUSF Public Media

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play before some fans at Raymond James Stadium on Oct. 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The team said Saturday that season pass members with continuous membership since 1998 or earlier will have the initial opportunity to purchase a limited number of tickets beginning on Oct. 1.

Luxury suite members will also have access to their suites, along with player and staff family members.

Starting with the Oct. 18 game against the Green Bay Packers, seating will be approximately 25% of the 65,890 seat capacity.

The decision on limited seating came after Gov. Ron DeSantis moved Florida into the last phase of reopening, and the team took steps to improve stadium safety.

“The safety of all involved has been our No. 1 priority throughout this process,” said Brian Ford, the team’s chief operating officer. “There simply is no way to replicate the energy and excitement that our fans provide for our players on the field.”

“We have been working tirelessly with local and state authorities, as well as medical experts, to ensure a safe environment at Raymond James Stadium,” Ford continued. “We are ready and excited to welcome our fans back.”

The Buccaneers will have a Priority Presale starting Oct. 5 for the rest of the 2020 home schedule. Season pass members who kept their 2020 season pass payments as a credit towards 2021 will have the opportunity to purchase limited tickets for up to two games. Additional sales may occur in the future.

Fans will be required to complete a health screening on their mobile devices prior to entry into Raymond James Stadium. Fans also will be required to wear face masks, except when eating or drinking.

Raymond James Stadium will be home to Super Bowl 55 on Feb. 7, 2021.

The Buccaneers, the Tampa Sports Authority, and the University of South Florida will hold a press conference on Tuesday to talk about their stadium reopening plan.