Some Hillsborough County Libraries To Open At 25 Percent Capacity - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Hillsborough County is reopening nine public libraries on Monday, Nov. 16 with 25 percent capacity.
The libraries were closed in late March, along with many other non-essential businesses, because of coronavirus concerns.
They continued to offer some services, like curbside pick-up, and the borrow-by-mail program.
Some libraries were used as early voting sites, but public access to the collections, computers, and other areas were restricted.
“We just wanted to kind of ease into welcoming the public back in and make sure that we’re providing the safest option for people to come in and use our facilities,” said Chely Cantrell, the Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative’s brand innovation officer.
Cantrell said they didn’t have a plan ready in May when Gov. Ron DeSantis allowed libraries to re-open at 25 percent capacity during phase one re-opening in May.
“This is a process that has been in the works for a very long time. And it’s been passed through public health officials. It’s been through emergency management. It was definitely something that was methodically developed.”
“It took time to develop that. So it wasn’t necessarily something that could have been done right at the moment that the governor had given those orders.”
The library system originally scheduled the re-opening for Thursday, Nov. 12, but Tropical Storm Eta’s uncertain path led to them changing it to Monday. Nov. 16.
These libraries will reopen:
Things to know before you go: