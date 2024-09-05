Bucs ready for their 49th season with Bowles, Mayfield and other familiar faces

For most NFL players, coaches, and yes, even fans, there is anxiety and anticipation ahead of a new season. Some, however, are known for holding in the emotion, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles.

Bowles was asked by reporters Wednesday what he would be feeling when he walks out on the field this Sunday ahead of Tampa Bay's opener. The normally stoic coach gave the media gathering an unexpected reply.

“IT’S EXCITING!” he screamed tongue-in-cheek, pounding on the podium with both fists and laughing at the startled gaggle's response. Amid ongoing guffaws in the room, he tried to give a sneak in a typical Bowles answer.

“You always have the butterflies when you out there,” he said, still laughing. “I mean, it’s the NFL. It’s no different than when you were a player.”

Expect things to get a bit more serious Sunday when the Bucs kick off their 49th season at Raymond James Stadium against the Washington Commanders at 4:25 p.m.

Central to those hopes is the play of quarterback Baker Mayfield, who replaced Tom Brady a year ago and led Tampa Bay to a third straight NFC South Division title and a playoff victory.

Mayfield said Week 1 is always special. "I'M EXCITED, TOO!" he shouted, briefly parodying his coach's exclamation.

“The long months waiting for it, you finally get into game week, dialed in on what you want to attack, how you want to scheme it up,” Mayfield said. “You prep all year, and then obviously each week you prep all week, just for that 60 minutes of game time. So, you've got to go out and you've got to relax and have fun.”

General manager Jason Licht used the offseason to retain key free agents from a Bucs team that surprised everyone with its success last season.

“Obviously, it feels good to be with these guys and [to] have known them for over a year now,” Mayfield said. “You have the chemistry and all that, the camaraderie, everything that everybody wants to talk about."

The Bucs spent generously to re-sign Mayfield, star wide receiver Mike Evans, All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr., linebacker Lavonte David and kicker Chase McLaughlin.

The Bucs also gave left tackle Tristan Wirfs a lucrative extension, making him the league's highest paid at his position with $28.1 million annually on a five-year deal worth $140.6 million.

Mayfield resurrected his career after signing a one-year, $4 million prove-it contract to compete for Brady’s old job last season. The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner threw for personal bests of 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns. The Bucs rewarded him with a three-year, $100 million deal.

“Expectations are to get wins, you know, whether it’s running the ball or throwing the ball,” Bowles said. “If he can take care of the football, understand the offense and get it where it needs to be, those are my expectations. The stats will come with it.”

At receiver, Evans is the only player in league history to begin a career with 10 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and will again team with Chris Godwin to form one of the best tandems in the league. Rookie Jalen McMillian has earned a role as the slot receiver.

However, the Bucs have finished last in the league in rushing each of the past two seasons. To have any chance of realizing Super Bowl ambitions, they will have to be able to run the ball better.

Needing to open up running lanes for back Rachaad White, the team added rookie first-round pick Graham Barton to the offensive line. He takes over at center, and with Wirfs shoud give Tampa Bay a solid foundation up from for years to come.

Liam Cohen replaced Dave Canales as offensive coordinator and his main priority is to keep Mayfield producing and White progressing. Canales left to become the head coach for division rival Carolina after one year in Tampa.

Much of the focus in training camp has been getting acclimated to Coen’s offense, which Mayfield was exposed to during a brief stint with the Los Angeles Rams two years ago.

“I expect us to be extremely efficient as a whole offense,” Mayfield said.

The Bucs like the versatility of White and feel he has the potential to blossom in Coen’s system. The three-year pro had 990 yards rushing and 64 receptions for 549 yards receiving last season, and was one of six players in the league with 1,500 scrimmage yards and nine-plus touchdowns.

David returns for a 13th season as the leader of a defense that’s been stout against the run and is coming off allowing the seventh-fewest points per game (19.1) in the NFL.

However, a priority is improving the pass defense, which ranked 29th in yards allowed a year ago. Third-year cornerback Zyon McCollum moves into the starting lineup, and Jordan Whitehead, who helped the Bucs win the Super Bowl four years ago, will join Winfield at safety after signing in free agency.

Gone from last year's defense are linebacker Shaquil Barrett, who recently retired after signing with Miami, linebacker Devon White, who signed with Philadelphia, and cornerback Carlton Davis III, who signed with Detroit.

