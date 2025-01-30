Spring Training 2025: A guide to Florida's Grapefruit League

Torn Teflon. Stadium bonds. Bed taxes. For months, these have been boilerplate headlines regarding the Tampa Bay Rays.

There’s been report after report about building a new stadium, repairing hurricane-damaged Tropicana Field and how to pay for both.

Hardly talkin’ baseball. But as the calendar flips to February, spring training is upon Florida. And for Rays fans, that means brief relief from contentious stadium discourse.

For about six weeks, there’s no uncertainty over where the Rays will take the field.

That would be Charlotte Sports Park, the Rays’ longtime preseason home, which welcomes pitchers and catchers Feb. 11 and the rest of the club Feb. 16.

The same week, Florida’s spring training season also begins for 14 Major League Baseball teams in what is known as the Grapefruit League. That includes these Tampa Bay area teams:

New York Yankees, Steinbrenner Field, Tampa

Clearwater Phillies, BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater

Toronto Blue Jays, TD Ballpark, Dunedin

Pittsburgh Pirates, LECOM Park, Bradenton

Baltimore Orioles, Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota

Detroit Tigers, Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland

Interestingly, the Rays open spring play at Steinbrenner Field against the Yankees on Feb. 22. While the Trop is in disrepair, Tampa Bay will be playing regular-season games at the 11,000-seat Tampa ballpark, so it will give the team an early feel for playing outdoors instead of a dome.

“I do think it’s going to be a challenge. But I think it’s going to be a fun, exciting, good challenge,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said of calling the Yankees’ field home. “We’re going to do everything we can to make the most of it. It’s just going to be a little different being outdoors now.”

The Rays return to Steinbrenner Field to play the Yankees on March 23, five days before switching to the home clubhouse for the season, opening against the Colorado Rockies.

The Rays' Fan Fest this year has been moved to Pier in St. Petersburg. It's on Feb. 15 from 1 to 5 p.m. Click here for information.

To help you plan your spring training experiences, here is a team-by-team rundown with locations, ticket information and schedules.

After all, the crack of the bat beats the bang of the meeting gavel on any spring day, right?

Atlanta Braves

Location : CoolToday Park, North Port

: CoolToday Park, North Port Reporting dates: Feb. 12 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 18 (full squad)

Tickets, schedule and more info

Baltimore Orioles

Location : Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota

: Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota Reporting dates: Feb. 13 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 18 (full squad)

Tickets, schedule and more info

Boston Red Sox

Location: JetBlue Park, Fort Myers

JetBlue Park, Fort Myers Reporting dates: Feb. 12 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 17 (full squad)

Tickets, schedule and more info

Detroit Tigers

Location : Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland

: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland Reporting dates: Feb. 12 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 17 (full squad)

Tickets, schedule and more info

Houston Astros

Location: CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach

CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach Reporting dates: Feb. 13 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 18 (full squad)

Tickets, schedule and more info

Miami Marlins

Location : Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter

: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter Reporting dates: Feb. 12 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 17 (full squad)

Tickets, schedule and more info

Minnesota Twins

Location: Lee Health Sports Complex, Fort Myers

Lee Health Sports Complex, Fort Myers Reporting dates: Feb. 13 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 17 (full squad)

Tickets, schedule and more info

New York Mets

Location : Clover Park, Port St. Lucie

: Clover Park, Port St. Lucie Reporting dates: Feb. 12 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 17 (full squad)

Tickets, schedule and more info

New York Yankees

Location : Steinbrenner Field, Tampa

: Steinbrenner Field, Tampa Reporting dates: Feb. 12 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 17 (full squad)

Tickets, schedule and more info

Philadelphia Phillies

Location : BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater

: BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater Reporting dates: Feb. 12 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 17 (full squad)

Tickets, schedule and more info

Pittsburgh Pirates

Location : LECOM Park, Bradenton

: LECOM Park, Bradenton Reporting dates: Feb. 12 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 17 (full squad)

Tickets, schedule and more info

St. Louis Cardinals

Location : Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter

: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter Reporting dates: Feb. 12 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 17 (full squad)

Tickets, schedule and more info

Tampa Bay Rays

Location : Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte

: Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte Reporting dates: Feb. 11 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 16 (full squad)

Tickets, schedule and more info

Toronto Blue Jays

Location: TD Ballpark, Dunedin

TD Ballpark, Dunedin Reporting dates: Feb. 13 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 18 (full squad)

Tickets, schedule and more info

Washington Nationals

Location : CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach

: CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach Reporting dates: Feb. 12 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 18 (full squad)

Tickets, schedule and more info

Cactus League (Arizona)

Tickets, schedule and more info