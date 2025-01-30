Spring Training 2025: A guide to Florida's Grapefruit League
The state's spring training sites come alive once again. And Rays fans get a brief respite from stadium talk while the team preps for an entire season played outdoors in Tampa.
Torn Teflon. Stadium bonds. Bed taxes. For months, these have been boilerplate headlines regarding the Tampa Bay Rays.
There’s been report after report about building a new stadium, repairing hurricane-damaged Tropicana Field and how to pay for both.
Hardly talkin’ baseball. But as the calendar flips to February, spring training is upon Florida. And for Rays fans, that means brief relief from contentious stadium discourse.
For about six weeks, there’s no uncertainty over where the Rays will take the field.
That would be Charlotte Sports Park, the Rays’ longtime preseason home, which welcomes pitchers and catchers Feb. 11 and the rest of the club Feb. 16.
The same week, Florida’s spring training season also begins for 14 Major League Baseball teams in what is known as the Grapefruit League. That includes these Tampa Bay area teams:
- New York Yankees, Steinbrenner Field, Tampa
- Clearwater Phillies, BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater
- Toronto Blue Jays, TD Ballpark, Dunedin
- Pittsburgh Pirates, LECOM Park, Bradenton
- Baltimore Orioles, Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota
- Detroit Tigers, Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland
Interestingly, the Rays open spring play at Steinbrenner Field against the Yankees on Feb. 22. While the Trop is in disrepair, Tampa Bay will be playing regular-season games at the 11,000-seat Tampa ballpark, so it will give the team an early feel for playing outdoors instead of a dome.
“I do think it’s going to be a challenge. But I think it’s going to be a fun, exciting, good challenge,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said of calling the Yankees’ field home. “We’re going to do everything we can to make the most of it. It’s just going to be a little different being outdoors now.”
The Rays return to Steinbrenner Field to play the Yankees on March 23, five days before switching to the home clubhouse for the season, opening against the Colorado Rockies.
The Rays' Fan Fest this year has been moved to Pier in St. Petersburg. It's on Feb. 15 from 1 to 5 p.m. Click here for information.
To help you plan your spring training experiences, here is a team-by-team rundown with locations, ticket information and schedules.
After all, the crack of the bat beats the bang of the meeting gavel on any spring day, right?
Atlanta Braves
- Location: CoolToday Park, North Port
- Reporting dates: Feb. 12 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 18 (full squad)
Tickets, schedule and more info
Baltimore Orioles
- Location: Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota
- Reporting dates: Feb. 13 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 18 (full squad)
Tickets, schedule and more info
Boston Red Sox
- Location: JetBlue Park, Fort Myers
- Reporting dates: Feb. 12 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 17 (full squad)
Tickets, schedule and more info
Detroit Tigers
- Location: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland
- Reporting dates: Feb. 12 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 17 (full squad)
Tickets, schedule and more info
Houston Astros
- Location: CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach
- Reporting dates: Feb. 13 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 18 (full squad)
Tickets, schedule and more info
Miami Marlins
- Location: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter
- Reporting dates: Feb. 12 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 17 (full squad)
Tickets, schedule and more info
Minnesota Twins
- Location: Lee Health Sports Complex, Fort Myers
- Reporting dates: Feb. 13 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 17 (full squad)
Tickets, schedule and more info
New York Mets
- Location: Clover Park, Port St. Lucie
- Reporting dates: Feb. 12 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 17 (full squad)
Tickets, schedule and more info
New York Yankees
- Location: Steinbrenner Field, Tampa
- Reporting dates: Feb. 12 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 17 (full squad)
Tickets, schedule and more info
Philadelphia Phillies
- Location: BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater
- Reporting dates: Feb. 12 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 17 (full squad)
Tickets, schedule and more info
Pittsburgh Pirates
- Location: LECOM Park, Bradenton
- Reporting dates: Feb. 12 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 17 (full squad)
Tickets, schedule and more info
St. Louis Cardinals
- Location: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter
- Reporting dates: Feb. 12 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 17 (full squad)
Tickets, schedule and more info
Tampa Bay Rays
- Location: Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte
- Reporting dates: Feb. 11 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 16 (full squad)
Tickets, schedule and more info
Toronto Blue Jays
- Location: TD Ballpark, Dunedin
- Reporting dates: Feb. 13 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 18 (full squad)
Tickets, schedule and more info
Washington Nationals
- Location: CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach
- Reporting dates: Feb. 12 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 18 (full squad)
Tickets, schedule and more info