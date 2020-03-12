Spring Training Suspended Due To Coronavirus; Baseball's Opening Day Delayed - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Spring Training Suspended Due To Coronavirus; Baseball’s Opening Day Delayed

Spring training games have been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. CARL LISCIANDRELLO/WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA

Spring training has been suspended and the start of Major League Baseball’s Opening Day will be delayed by at least two weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, Commissioner Rob Manfred said the decision “is being taken in the interests of the safety and well-being of our players, clubs and our millions of loyal fans.”

CORONAVIRUS: Complete Coverage On WUSF And Health News Florida

Spring training games were canceled as of today.

According to the statement, officials will continue to monitor developments surrounding coronavirus and will “announce the effects ono the schedule at an appropriate time.”

This is the latest in a string of sports cancellations, including the National Basketball Association, which said Wednesday it was postponing the rest of its season, and the National Hockey League, which followed suit earlier Thursday.