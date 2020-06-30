St Anthony's Triathlon Weekend In Downtown St. Petersburg Canceled - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

St Anthony’s Triathlon Weekend In Downtown St. Petersburg Canceled

The St. Anthony’s Triathlon Weekend in St Petersburg has been canceled.

The event was originally scheduled for the weekend of April 24, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release from St. Anthony’s parent company, BayCare, triathlon organizers had been working with the city of St. Petersburg to find new dates.

But St. Anthony’s President Scott Smith said, “After assessing many event scenarios, we decided that it was in the best interest of our athletes and the community to cancel the 2020 events.”

Race director Patrick McGee said he was grateful to city officials for “their help and patience as we discussed how to stage a safe event.”

“We will continue to work with the city as we establish best practices and procedures to ensure a safe and successful return to racing,” he added.

The three-day event regularly includes an Olympic triathlon and two shorter races: a sprint triathlon and “meek & mighty” events for younger athletes.

Registered athletes have a few options:

Participate in the 2021 triathlon.

Request a refund of registration fees by August 1.

Donate registration fees to St Anthony’s Hospital to help fight COVID-19.

