 St. Pete Airport's Control Tower Closed After Positive Coronavirus Test - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

St. Pete Airport’s Control Tower Closed After Positive Coronavirus Test

January 24, 2021 12:51 PM
Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

After Website Crash, Pinellas Coronavirus Vaccine Appointments Fill Up Quickly


Read more

Florida Reports Fourth Straight Day Of Double-Digit Coronavirus Cases, But Positivity Rate Drops


Read more

COVID-19 Deaths Reach Single Day High in Florida with 277


Read more