St. Pete Pier Grand Opening Is Put On Hold - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

St. Pete Pier Grand Opening Is Put On Hold

The opening of the St. Pete Pier has been delayed.

The pier was scheduled for a grand opening on May 30, but St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman said Tuesday he is following Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suggestion that large crowds not gather during the month of May.

CORONAVIRUS: Complete Coverage From WUSF And Health News Florida

“We also believe it’s not a good idea to gather our community in such a celebratory way on May 30,” Kriseman said. “There’s just too much uncertainty to plan such a gathering, and it’s simply in the best interest in public health and safety to wait just a bit longer.”

Tuesday’s announcement came on the same day Pinellas County commissioners voted to reopen beaches and pools.

Kriseman said he made the decision following a meeting with members of the task force that will assist in forming a plan to re-open the city’s economy.

Kriseman said a new date has yet to be determined, but said the wait “won’t be too much longer.”

The opening of the $92 million project has been delayed twice before. It was originally slated to open in 2018 and then delayed until December 2019.

Among the pier’s features are a Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center, restaurants including Doc Ford’s Rum Bar and Grille, 17 vendors in the Pier’s marketplace, a $1 million playground, and Janet Echelman’s $1.47 million “Bending Arc” sculpture.

