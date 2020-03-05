St. Pete Pier Set For A May Grand Opening - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

St. Pete Pier Set For A May Grand Opening

We now know the long-anticipated opening date for the St. Pete Pier.

“It’s time” is the theme of a video posted Thursday on the City of St. Petersburg’s website, announcing a grand opening date of May 30.

The opening of the $92 million project has been delayed twice before. It was originally slated to open in 2018 and then delayed until December 2019.

“It’s the beginning of a new era in St. Pete,” St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman said in the video. “The future has arrived in the form of a dynamic 26-acre pier district. And now it’s yours to enjoy.”

Among the pier’s features are a Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center, restaurants including Doc Ford’s Rum Bar and Grille, 17 vendors in the Pier’s marketplace, a $1 million playground, and Janet Echelman’s $1.47 million “Bending Arc” sculpture.