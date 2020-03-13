 St. Petersburg Grand Prix, NTT IndyCar Series Events Canceled Over Coronavirus Concerns - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
St. Petersburg Grand Prix, NTT IndyCar Series Events Canceled Over Coronavirus Concerns

Daylina Miller
March 13, 2020 12:06 PM

The St. Petersburg Grand Prix and all NTT IndyCar Series events have been canceled through April over coronavirus concerns.

IndyCar made the announcement on Friday morning on its website and twitter.

This begins with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg which was to begin Friday, March 13, and run through Sunday, March 15 and continues through the AutoNation IndyCar Challenge at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas which was to take place April 24-26. 

RELATED: Coronavirus: St. Petersburg Grand Prix Cancels General Attendance, Possibly Whole Race

Mayor Rick Kriseman, in a tweet, said “We respect this decision.”

As of Friday morning, 16 new coronaviruses announced late Thursday, brings the total in state to 42, according to Florida Department of Health.

RELATED: Coronavirus in Florida: 16 New Cases Announced Thursday Night

This comes after calls from public health officials to practice “social distancing,” to help slow the spread of COVID-19. 

