St. Petersburg Grand Prix, NTT IndyCar Series Events Canceled Over Coronavirus Concerns - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

St. Petersburg Grand Prix, NTT IndyCar Series Events Canceled Over Coronavirus Concerns

The St. Petersburg Grand Prix and all NTT IndyCar Series events have been canceled through April over coronavirus concerns.

IndyCar made the announcement on Friday morning on its website and twitter.

2020 INDYCAR Season Update: pic.twitter.com/YkaQ5HKvfX— NTT IndyCar Series (@IndyCar) March 13, 2020

This begins with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg which was to begin Friday, March 13, and run through Sunday, March 15 and continues through the AutoNation IndyCar Challenge at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas which was to take place April 24-26.

Mayor Rick Kriseman, in a tweet, said “We respect this decision.”

We respect this decision. As I’ve said all week, this virus and the strategies to mitigate exposure have created a very fluid situation. We are appreciative of our outstanding partnership with @IndyCar & @GPSTPETE and look forward to the race returning to St. Pete in 2021. https://t.co/R0MJ96h4GE— Rick Kriseman (@Kriseman) March 13, 2020

As of Friday morning, 16 new coronaviruses announced late Thursday, brings the total in state to 42, according to Florida Department of Health.

This comes after calls from public health officials to practice “social distancing,” to help slow the spread of COVID-19.