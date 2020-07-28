St. Petersburg Is Now Accepting Development Bids For Tropicana Field - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

St. Petersburg Is Now Accepting Development Bids For Tropicana Field

St. Petersburg website

The City of St. Petersburg is officially accepting bids to develop the land where Tropicana Field now sits. The lease is up for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2027.

Listen to an audio version of this story

Less than a month ago, the St. Pete Pier District opened to the public.

Now that the $93 million project is completed, St. Petersburg is looking forward to seven years from now.

The city’s website published a call-out Monday to partner with a development team on what to do with the 86 acres of publicly owned land that is right now Tropicana Field.

Click here to view the Tropicana Field Conceptual Master Plan.

The local government is dedicating at least $75 million to create a multi-use city center that blends businesses and residential living in downtown.

“Today is a good day to begin the process of redeveloping a downtown site like no other – and to do it right,” St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman said on his Facebook page Monday.

Bids are being accepted until January 15, 2021.

Right now, the Tampa Bay Rays say they hope to expand the team’s home base by splitting time between the Tampa Bay area and the city of Montreal.