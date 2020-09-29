St. Petersburg Mayor Urges Protestors To Leave Weapons Home; Says Masks Are Still Needed As Business - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

St. Petersburg Mayor Urges Protestors To Leave Weapons Home; Says Masks Are Still Needed As Business

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman speaks to reporters at Pinellas Ale Works SCREENSHOT: WUSF

As tensions mount after months of protests against police violence and racial injustice, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman on Tuesday urged protestors to leave their weapons at home and called on all sides to stay calm.

“It’s incumbent on everyone, from the President of the United States to those protesting to mayors, to turn the temperature down. Turn it down,” Kriseman said at a press conference outside Pinellas Ale Works.

Protests in St. Petersburg over the past several months have been mainly peaceful.

But over the weekend, video on social media emerged of protestors and another man wielding weapons.

St. Petersburg Police chief Anthony Holloway said three suspects are being sought, including a man with a gun and two men who appeared to brandish knives.

Kriseman said violence will not be allowed in St. Petersburg.

“Those coming from out of town to cause trouble here, whether on the left or the right, are not welcome here,” Kriseman said. “If you intend to peacefully protest or counter protest, have at it. But keep your guns and your knives or any other weapon you might have at home.”

Holloway said police plan to have more uniformed police officers, visibly in the streets, at protests in the future.

Meanwhile, Kriseman lamented that Gov. Ron DeSantis’s order Friday to lift restrictions on bars and restaurants has caused some confusion about what that means for local mask ordinances.

Kriseman said Pinellas County’s mask order has not changed.

“I want it to be very clear for the community that the county order is still in effect as it relates to masks and wearing them indoors. That employees of businesses, that patrons of businesses, if you are indoors unless you are sitting at a table eating or drinking, you’re supposed to wear a mask.”

Kriseman also said any business has the right to refuse service to customers who are not wearing a face-covering, and added that businesses must continue to take safety precautions against the spread of coronavirus.

The mayor praised the county for maintaining a low rate of positive coronavirus tests. Pinellas County has stayed below five percent for five weeks, he said.

Kriseman said that beginning Monday, city operations will largely return to normal. Libraries and recreation centers will be open, and permits for outdoor festivals will be issued.

And the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, re-scheduled from March to late October because of the pandemic, will allow a limited number of in-person attendees, he said.