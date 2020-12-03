St. Petersburg Police Officer, 1 Other Shot In Altercation - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

St. Petersburg Police Officer, 1 Other Shot In Altercation

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Authorities say a St. Petersburg police officer and at least one other person were wounded during a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

St. Petersburg Police say the shooting occurred at 4:17 p.m. in the 1400 block of 18th Ave S.

As of 8 p.m., police confirmed that at least one person and an officer were shot.

Media reports said the wounded officer was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Initially, officials did not released information about what led to the shooting or the status of the person involved in the shooting.

A video posted to Facebook appears to capture the shooting that appears to be in a parking lot. The video was taken by someone inside a store.

In that video, more than a dozen gunshots can be heard, as several plainclothes officers fire at a vehicle that appears to be blocked in by other vehicles, including marked police vehicles.

The Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force responded to the scene and is conducting an investigation. That task force was established in June as a way to have outside agencies investigate situations where officers use deadly force.