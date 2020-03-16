St. Petersburg Sets Limits On Public And Private Gatherings, Early Last-Calls At Bars - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

St. Petersburg Sets Limits On Public And Private Gatherings, Early Last-Calls At Bars

Effective immediately, St. Petersburg is restricting both public and private gatherings to 50 people and will limit late alcohol sales at bars and restaurants in an effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

In addition, all libraries, recreation center and pools will be closed to the public until further notice.

Mayor Rick Kriseman announced the changes in a strongly worded video on Facebook.

He said events such as festivals, parades, and admission to the Cross-Bay Ferry will be limited to 50 people starting Tuesday at noon. It also extends to private property, including weddings and similar assemblies.

“We will enforce this. We will disburse crowds,” Kriseman said. “We ask that you don’t force us to do this, and waste precious resources.”

While parks and other popular gathering places and attractions will remain open, Kriseman urged residents not to congregate and use what he called “common sense.”

“It’s time to take additional and unprecedented steps to protect the health and safety of our residents and visitors while giving our small business owners, and others, a fighting chance to endure throughout this pandemic,” Kriseman said.

Bars and restaurants must now abide by a last-call of 9 p.m., and Kriseman stressed that this restriction will be strongly enforced.

“Late night revelry in this city will not be allowed,” Kriseman said.

In addition, Kriseman said the city is working to set up a process where various employees can work from home, and urged residents to use online resources for accessing city services , such as paying bills.

The city has set up a website, Stpete.org/emergency, for anyone with questions about the city’s coronavirus response.