Starkey Wilderness Park Reopens After Pasco Wildfire - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Starkey Wilderness Park Reopens After Pasco Wildfire

Mary Shedden
May 16, 2020 10:19 AM
A 110-acre wildfire in Starkey Wilderness Park was 100 percent contained Friday night. Florida Forest Service

The Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park in Pasco County reopened Saturday morning after firefighters spent a day dealing with a 110-acre blaze.

Pasco Fire Rescue reported that the fire was 100 percent contained about 8:30 p.m. on Friday. No homes in the area were affected by the day-long fire.

Officials closed the park about noon on Friday when the fire quickly grew from 8 acres to 20 acres in size. Within a few hours, the Florida Forest Service reported that the fire had grown to nearly 10 times its original size.

Other large fires have been causing problems for more than a week in Florida’s panhandle, and in Collier County where Alligator Alley was shut down over the past few days.

On Thursday, a group of Pasco firefighters deployed to Collier with crews from  Hernando County, Lakeland, Sumter County, and the Villages to help with firefighting operations.

