State Adds Nearly 8,000 New Coronavirus Cases - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

State Adds Nearly 8,000 New Coronavirus Cases

Florida Department of Health

The state recorded 98 deaths from complications due to COVID-19 since Monday, bringing the overall death toll in Florida to 19,627 people.

That includes 35 people in the greater Tampa Bay region, with 16 of those deaths in Sarasota County.

The state also reported 7,985 people tested positive for COVID-19 since Monday, bringing Florida’s total to 1,073,770 cases.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, 1,882 people tested positive for the virus.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, 998 people in the greater Tampa Bay region were hospitalized with COVID-19 as the primary cause — up eight from Monday.

Statewide, 4,560 people were hospitalized. That’s an increase of 65 since Monday.

The Florida Department of Health reported the state got back the results for 112,229 tests Sunday. Of those tested for the first time, 7.92 percent were positive.

State Totals (as of Tuesday, Dec. 8):

Positive Tests – 1,073,770

Deaths – 19,627

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 7,985 | Deaths – 98

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 112,229 | Positivity Rate – 7.92%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Dec. 8: 7.985/98

Dec. 7: 7,711/106

Dec. 6: 8,436/96

Dec. 5: 10,431/91

Dec. 4: 10,177/124

Dec. 3: 10,870/100

Dec. 2: 9,994/96

Dec. 1: 8,847/82

Nov. 30: 6,658/98

Nov. 29: 7,364/59

Nov. 28: 6,276/81

Nov. 27: 17,345/114

Nov. 26: No report

Nov. 25: 8,376/99

