State Announces 19 New Coronavirus Cases - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

State Announces 19 New Coronavirus Cases

Florida launched a COVID-19 dashboard, providing a map with a county-by-county breakdown of existing cases. Florida Department of Health

The Florida Department of Health announced 19 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number in the state to 155.

Fourteen of the new patients are Florida residents and five are from out of state. There are also six Florida residents with coronavirus who are being treated in other states.

The state also launched a COVID-19 dashboard, providing a map with a county-by-county breakdown of existing cases. However, the state’s release announcing the new cases did not provide information that was previously available. The state did not provide the individual ages and locations for the new patients who tested positive.

The state also did not report how many people are being monitored for coronavirus symptoms.

Of the confirmed cases, 38 are travel related, 28 have had contact with someone who was sick and 47 have traveled and had contact with a sick person. The state is still investigating 42 cases.

So far, four people have died in Florida.