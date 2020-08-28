State Approves 5 Nursing Home Applications - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

State Approves 5 Nursing Home Applications

As the state battles the spread of COVID-19 in institutional care settings, six long-term care providers submitted certificate of need applications to build additional facilities in Florida.

State health care regulators announced this week that five of the applications have been accepted.

Regulators did not accept an application submitted by River City Healthy Acquisitions, which sought to build a new 37-bed nursing home in Duval County. The decision to not accept the application can be appealed in state administrative court.

The Agency for Health Care Administration accepted applications submitted by Avante Group Inc. in Orlando, which wants to build a new 120-bed nursing home; Okeechobee Healthcare Facility LLC, which wants to add five beds to its facility in Okeechobee County; and Palm Beach SNF Operations LLC, which wants to build a new 150-bed nursing home in Palm Beach County.

The state also accepted two applications from Miami-Dade County providers. Aventura SNF LLC wants to add 40 community beds to its Aventura Rehab and Nursing Center and Health Resort Network LLC wants to establish a new 123-bed nursing home.