State Coronavirus Cases Surpass 755,000 On Sunday - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

State Coronavirus Cases Surpass 755,000 On Sunday

Florida Department of Health

The Florida Department of Health reported 6,583 new positive cases of coronavirus over the weekend, including 2,539 new cases on Sunday.

The latest report was much more in line with recent numbers for the state and followed the largest single-day total for new coronavirus cases since August. On Saturday, 4,044 new cases were reported.

Sunday’s figures brought the number of total cases in Florida to 755,020.

The number of new cases reported Sunday in the greater Tampa Bay region was 538, much closer to totals seen in the past two weeks. A day earlier, the regional total was 957.

Of the 57,765 results reported statewide Saturday, 4.68% of the tests on people being screened for infection for the first time were positive.

An additional 50 people have died from complications related to the coronavirus, the department reported Sunday. That included 17 people losing their lives in the greater Tampa Bay region.

As of Sunday, 16,168 people in Florida have died in connection to the virus. The deaths recorded on Saturday may have happened days or weeks earlier.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive case and death totals as of Sunday, October 18:

· Hillsborough: 45,455/750

· Pinellas: 24,099/800

· Polk: 21,780/586

· Manatee: 12,538/320

· Pasco: 10,216/225

· Sarasota: 9,020/311

· Hernando: 3,451/155

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

· Oct. 18: 2,539/50

· Oct. 17: 4,044/88

· Oct. 16: 3,449/98

· Oct. 15: 3,356/144

· Oct. 14: 2,883/66

· Oct. 13: 2,725/123

· Oct. 12: 1,533/47

· Oct. 11: 5,570/180

· Oct. 10: No report issued from DOH *

· Oct. 9: 2,908/118

· Oct. 8: 3,306/170

· Oct. 7: 2,582/139

· Oct. 6: 2,251/59

· Oct. 5: 1,415/41

* – On Oct. 10, a data dump of previously reported lab results prevented the reporting system from normal processing of lab results.