State COVID Hospitalizations Jump 200 In One Day - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

State COVID Hospitalizations Jump 200 In One Day

The Florida Dept. of Health reported 6,586 people tested positive for COVID-19 since Saturday's report. Florida Department of Health

A day after the United States surpassed 12 million COVID-19 cases, the state of Florida reported hospitalizations of people where the virus is the primary diagnosis jumped by over 200.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, the state reported 3,615 people were being treated at hospitals in Florida because of the virus. That’s an increase of 218 people from the same time Saturday. The number of hospitalizations were up 35 in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The state reported 6,586 people tested positive for COVID-19 since Saturday, bringing the total to 938,414 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. It’s the first day in six the number of new cases in the state was less than 7,400.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, 983 people tested positive. It’s also the first day in six the number of new cases in the area was under 1,100.

Statewide, the deaths of 62 people due to complications from COVID-19 were recorded since Saturday, bringing the overall death toll to 18,214.

Five deaths were recorded in the greater Tampa Bay region, including three in Polk County.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Saturday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

State Totals (as of Sunday, Nov. 22):

Positive Tests – 938,414

Deaths – 18,214

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 6,586 | Deaths – 62

Positive Tests – 6,586 | Deaths – 62 Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 983| Deaths – 5

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Nov. 22: 6,586/62

Nov. 21: 8,410/42

Nov. 20: 9,085/80

Nov. 19: 9,085/81

Nov. 18: 7,925/88

Nov. 17: 7,459/86

Nov. 16: 4,663/41

Nov. 15: 10,105/30

Nov. 14: 4,544/45

Nov. 13: 6,933/74

Nov. 12: 5,607/73

Nov. 11: 5,838/52

Nov. 10: 4,353/69

Nov. 9: 3,924/58

(Go to the Florida Counties tab below for a breakdown of cases and deaths by county):