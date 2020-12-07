State Records 106 Deaths Since Sunday From COVID-19 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

State Records 106 Deaths Since Sunday From COVID-19

Florida Department of Health

The number of deaths from COVID-19 crossed the 300 mark in Pasco County Monday, and is just shy of 400 fatalities in Sarasota County.

The Florida Department of Health reported Monday that 16 people died in the greater Tampa Bay area since Sunday’s report. That includes 7 people in Hillsborough County.

The number of cases of Florida residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 was 1,065,785 as of Monday.

Statewide, 106 people died from COVID-19 since Sunday, bringing the overall death toll in Florida to 19,529.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the state reported 7,711 people tested positive for COVID-19 since Sunday, bringing the total to 1,065,785 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, 990 people were hospitalized — up five from Sunday. Also, 1,286 people tested positive for the virus.

The Florida Department of Health reported the state got back the results for 111,745 tests since Sunday. Of those tested for the first time, 7.64 percent were positive.

State Totals (as of Sunday, Dec. 6):

Positive Tests – 1,065,785

Deaths – 19,529

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 7,711 | Deaths – 106

Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,286 | Deaths – 16

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 111,745 | Positivity Rate – 7.64%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Dec. 7: 7,711/106

Dec. 6: 8,436/95

Dec. 5: 10,431/90

Dec. 4: 10,177/125

Dec. 3: 10,870/100

Dec. 2: 9,994/96

Dec. 1: 8,947/82

Nov. 30: 6,658/98

Nov. 29: 7,364/59

Nov. 28: 6,276/81

Nov. 27: 17,345/114

Nov. 26: No report

Nov. 25: 8,376/99

Nov. 24: 8,555/73

Nov. 23: 6,331/96

