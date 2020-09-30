 State Releases Names Of Schools With COVID-19 Cases - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
State Releases Names Of Schools With COVID-19 Cases

September 30, 2020 08:49 AM
A month after Florida schools reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic, state officials revealed for the first time on Tuesday evening a state report that details school-related COVID-19 data.

The school-specific data was released by the Florida Department of Health after a coalition of news organizations threatened to sue Gov. Ron DeSantis for violating the state public records law, the Miami Herald reported.

DeSantis’ administration refused to release the information after numerous requests over a month-long span. State health officials shared the data with local school officials but told them they considered the information confidential.

