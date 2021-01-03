State Reports 10,603 Coronavirus Cases on Sunday - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

State Reports 10,603 Coronavirus Cases on Sunday

Florida Department of Health

The number of new coronavirus cases in Florida climbed by 10,603 on Sunday, according to the state’s report.

That brought the statewide total to 1,365,436. The state also reported 100 deaths on Sunday, bringing the total to 22,310.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, the state reported 2,294 cases and 29 deaths on Sunday.

The state received the results from 96,345 tests on Saturday. Of those tested for the first time, 12.43% were positive.

State Totals (as of Sunday, Jan. 3):

Positive Tests – 1,365,436

Deaths – 22,310

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 10,603| Deaths – 100

Greater Tampa Bay Region:

Positive Tests – 2,294| Deaths – 29

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 96,345| Positivity Rate – 12.43%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Jan. 3: 10,603/100

Jan. 2: 31,518/220*

Jan. 1: No data reported

Dec. 31: 17,192/133

Dec. 30: 13,871/139

Dec. 29: 12,075/105

Dec. 28: 8,198/99

Dec. 27: 7,391/77

Dec. 26: 17,042/142*

Dec. 25: No data reported

Dec. 24: 13,147/122

Dec. 23: 11,384/121

Dec. 22: 10,434/76

Dec. 21: 11,015/115

* Totals from Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 include information from two days, because the Florida Department of Health did not release a report on Christmas and New Year’s Day.