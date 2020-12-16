State Reports 125 More COVID-19 Deaths Wednesday - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

State Reports 125 More COVID-19 Deaths Wednesday

The state reported that the rate of people in Florida who tested positive for the coronavirus for the first time is at 9.28 percent. Florida Department of Health

The state reported 11,541 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Tuesday — including more than 1,700 in the greater Tampa Bay region. This beings Florida’s total to 1,155,335 cases.

The state also reported that the rate of people in Florida who tested positive for the coronavirus for the first time came in at almost 9.3 percent Tuesday, the second consecutive day the positivity rate was over nine percent. Over 140,000 tests were returned Tuesday.

Florida recorded the deaths of 125 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Tuesday’s report, bringing the overall death toll to 20,490 people.

Forty deaths were recorded in the greater Tampa Bay region, including nine in Pinellas County and 15 in Hillsborough County, bringing the county’s death toll to more than 1,000 people.

While the deaths were recorded since Tuesday, they may have occurred in the days or weeks prior.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the state reported 5,156 people were being treated at hospitals in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. That’s up 52 people from the same time a day earlier.

Hospitalizations in the greater Tampa Bay region were up 22 people to 1,098.

State Totals (as of Wednesday, Dec. 16):

Positive Tests – 1,155,335

Deaths – 20,490

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 11,541 | Deaths – 125

Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 2, 826 | Deaths – 40

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 140, 309 tests | Positivity Rate – 9.28%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Dec. 16: 11,541/125

Dec. 15: 9,411/94

Dec. 14: 8,452/138

Dec. 13: 8,958/84

Dec. 12: 10,577/72

Dec. 11: 11,699/126

Dec. 10: 11,335/135

Dec. 9: 9,592/89

Dec. 8: 7,985/98

Dec. 7: 7,711/106

Dec. 6: 8,436/96

Dec. 5: 10,431/91

Dec. 4: 10,177/124

Dec. 3: 10,870/100

Dec. 2: 9,994/96

