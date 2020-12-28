 State Reports Percent Positivity Rate Over 11% For First Time Since August - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
State Reports Percent Positivity Rate Over 11% For First Time Since August

Daylina Miller
December 28, 2020 03:47 PM
Florida Department of Health

In its Monday report, the Florida Department of Health reported that of the 84,568 people who tested for the coronavirus for the first time, 11.08% came back positive.

That’s the highest positivity rate since 11.89% came back positive on Aug. 12.

The state also reported 8,198 new daily positive tests, bringing the statewide total to 1,280,177.

That total included 1,423 positive tests in the greater Tampa Bay region, including 420 in Hillsborough County.

There were 99 deaths attributed to COVID-19 reported across the state, including 23 in the greater Tampa Bay area — seven in Pasco County.

State Totals (as of Monday, Dec. 28):

· Positive Tests – 1,280,177

· Deaths – 21,613

Daily Changes:

· State: Positive Tests – 8,198 | Deaths – 99

Greater Tampa Bay Region:

· Positive Tests – 1,423 | Deaths – 23

Daily Testing (statewide):

· Tests Received – 84,568 | Positivity Rate – 11.08%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Dec. 28: 8,198/99
  • Dec. 27: Dec. 26: 7,391/77
  • Dec. 25: No data reported
  • Dec. 24: 13,147/122
  • Dec. 23: 11,384/121
  • Dec. 22: 10,434/76
  • Dec. 21: 11,015/115
  • Dec. 20: 8,401/97
  • Dec. 19: 11,682/74
  • Dec. 18: 13,000/96
  • Dec. 17: 13,148/104
  • Dec. 16: 11,541/125
  • Dec. 15: 9,411/94
