State Reports Second Highest Daily Jump In COVID-19 Cases - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Tampa Mayor Castor, Police Chief Dugan Urge Protestors To Stay Home
Read more
The Florida Department of Health on Wednesday reported an increase of 1,317 positive coronavirus tests.
It’s the second-highest number of new cases recorded in a day for the state since the outbreak began. The only time the state reported more cases was six weeks ago on April 17 when 1,413 people tested positive.
The total number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state now stands at 58,764.
The Department reported the results of almost 29,000 tests since Tuesday. That’s in line with the average daily number of tests reported over the past two weeks.
The department reported 190 new infections in the Tampa Bay region. Ninety-nine of them were in Hillsborough County – a new one-day high for the county.
The report includes information released by the state on an individual day. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials.
State health officials also reported 36 coronavirus-related deaths since Tuesday, bringing the total deaths to 2,566.
The Florida Department of Health reported five deaths in the Tampa Bay area, and provided information on three of them:
Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 3:
Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give