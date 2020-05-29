State Sen. Tom Lee Announces His Resignation Effective November - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

State Sen. Tom Lee Announces His Resignation Effective November

State Sen. Tom Lee announced he is stepping down from the Florida Senate.

Lee, R-Brandon, wrote in a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday that his resignation will be effective Nov. 3.

He did not give a reason for his resignation.

“Today, I officially submitted my resignation from the Florida Senate to Governor DeSantis, effective November 3, 2020,” Lee’s letter read in part. “It has been the greatest honor of my career serving as a Senator for a total of 18 years and, most recently, representing the citizens of District 20.

“I cannot thank them enough for their unwavering support and trusting me to stand up for their interests in Tallahassee.”

Lee was first elected in 2000 and is serving in his seventh term as state senator.

Lee represents District 20, which includes portions of Hillsborough, Pasco and Polk counties, since 2016, after being redistricted from the 24th district. He served as Senate President from 2004 to 2006.

He was the Republican nominee for Chief Financial Officer of Florida in 2006, but lost to Democrat Alex Sink.

There has been speculation Lee will run for the Hillsborough Clerk of the Court seat that is being vacated by former Hillsborough County Commissioner Pat Frank.