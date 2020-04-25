 State's Task Force Seeks Public Input For Its Final Report To DeSantis - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
State’s Task Force Seeks Public Input For Its Final Report To DeSantis

Carl Lisciandrello
April 25, 2020 10:10 AM

The task force that will give a final report to Gov. Ron DeSantis with its recommendations for reopening Florida’s economy is soliciting public comment online.4

CORONAVIRUS: Complete Coverage From WUSF And Health News Florida

The Re-Open Florida Task Force has launched a public comment submission portal. It is open to all Floridians, and in a news release, the task force said feedback will be a “critical component” for its final report.

It also is soliciting comments on the impact of reopening the economy on areas including small business, healthcare, education, sporting event and tourism.

Click here to access the submission portal.

