Summer WUSF News Internships Are Now Open - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Summer WUSF News Internships Are Now Open

WUSF News interns met Ira Glass, host/creator of This American Life, in St. Petersburg in January. WUSF Public Media

It’s that time again, as WUSF News is looking for interns for the summer 2020 semester. We’re looking for student journalists from around the country who want to learn and work in a professional newsroom.

Opportunities include our visual and social media internships, as well as a chance to hone your skills as a public radio reporter five days a week.

Applications for all summer internships are open through midnight, March 5.

Interns will work closely with our team of seasoned reporters learning how to research, write and produce stories for radio and online platforms. It’s a place where students are treated like a real journalist from the start, assigned stories that matter to millions of Tampa Bay area residents.

It’s where you’ll discover how public media tries to serve its audience differently from commercial news organizations.

WUSF is looking to fill the following internships:

WUSF Radio News Internship – A multi-day paid internship where a student will learn how to research, write, produce and report for WUSF Radio and WUSFNews.org. In addition to daily news assignments, the Noble intern will produce a pair of University Beat reports. Students from ANY university are welcome to apply for this job.

This is a 40-hour position, five days a week.

Apply online by visiting www.usf.edu/work-at-usf/careers/ and clicking on “Access Careers@USF.”

Find the job under job #24515 Administrative Clerk (WUSF Radio News Internship).

WUSF/USF Zimmerman School Digital News Intern - Three to five students from the USF Zimmerman School will be chosen for this position. Designed as a more entry-level internship, digital news interns work with the WUSF news team reporting, writing and producing stories for online platforms and radio broadcast. Students MUST be enrolled in the USF Zimmerman School in Tampa.

Please apply here: https://tinyurl.com/vwjsz95

WUSF Visual News Internship – One student will be chosen for this position. The visual news intern will work with the WUSF Digital Editor, Intern Coordinator, video producer and multimedia journalist learning how to produce visual content (photos, videos, social media content, etc.) for the station’s website and social media platforms. Students from ANY university are welcome to apply for this job.

Please apply here: https://tinyurl.com/wrr5y4e

WUSF News Social Media Internship – The WUSF News Social Media intern will work closely with the WUSF Digital Editor, Intern Coordinator, video producer and multimedia journalist learning how to produce written and visual content for the station’s website and social media platforms. The intern will get a well-rounded dose of what it takes to succeed in leveraging our content across our social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) while helping devise strategies to extend our reach across the social media universe. Students from ANY university are welcome to apply for this job.

Please apply here: https://tinyurl.com/wlonusg

If you have any questions about WUSF’s internship program, please email MSchreiner@wusf.org.